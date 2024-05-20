Katy Perry honored her seven-year journey as a judge on "American Idol" with two meaningful looks during the season 22 finale.
The "Firework" singer, 39, began Sunday's episode by wearing a gold corseted metallic top with a floor-length white skirt as she stepped out with her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan one last time.
But it was a unique detail that really captured the light: gold roses. Perry later shared an Instagram post about the outfit, explaining the meaning behind the flowers.
"🥀 7 roses for 7 seasons 🥀 143 #idol 🫶🏼," she wrote in the caption.
But it was Perry's fashion choice during her emotional duet with season 22 contestant Jack Blocker later in the episode that truly stole the show.
As the two performed a duet of the pop star's song "What Makes A Woman," off her 2020 album "Smile," Perry levitated above the stage wearing a structured metallic top with accentuated hips and a long skirt featuring the faces of past contestants from her seven seasons.
"there it is… 7 years 🥺 #idol," she captioned an Instagram post highlighting the special design.
Elsewhere during the episode, the ladies of "American Idol" season 22's top 12 contestants -- including this season's winner, Abi Carter -- took to the stage to perform a medley of Perry's hits in a tribute.
After the finale, Perry told reporters, according to USA Today, she wanted to "make a moment" with her ensemble and "pay homage to all the contestants."
She further explained, "It was just to show how much these kids have really lifted me up."
Perry announced in February during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that this season would be her last as a judge on "American Idol."
She later told "Good Morning America" that the job "healed my heart" and said she was saying goodbye "for now," telling her replacement to "keep my seat warm."