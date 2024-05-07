Katy Perry was unable to attend the2024 Met Gala, but this was news to her mother, who was fooled by photos partly generated by using artificial intelligence that circulated online of the pop star.
Perry shared an Instagram post Monday that included the AI-edited photos of her at the annual star-studded benefit, as well as a screenshot of a confused text message from her mother.
"Ha Feather! Didn't know you went to the Met," read a screenshot of a text message from Perry's mother that she shared, along with one of the AI-edited images. "What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol."
"lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!" read Perry's response to her mother.
The two fabricated images of Perry showed the singer wearing outfits fashioned to the theme of the Met Gala "The Garden of Time."
The post, which also includes a video of Perry singing in a music studio, included a caption clarifying that she was not actually in attendance.
"couldn't make it to the MET, had to work," wrote Perry in the caption.
ABC News contacted the creator of the doctored images who said he used a combination of tools to get the hyper-realistic quality. The Brazilian Katy Perry superfan, who goes by Sali, told ABC News he did use an AI image-generator to create the image but then used photoshop and a combination of real images to get her face to look as real as possible.
“I use AI to facilitate the editing process, adding texture to the skin and striving for the most realistic outcome possible. I also incorporate real images of people, replacing their faces with Katy Perry’s. Katy’s face is finalized using editing software to ensure a seamless integration,” he told ABC news via Instagram.
The creator whose page is full of Katy Perry creations also elaborated on his process.
“My work involves AI, but most of the time, it's just to touch up details and make things a bit more realistic. AI isn't as advanced as people think. It struggles. It's not like you can just write a prompt and it generates an image of Katy Perry, it's not like that. So, it's manual work, focusing on her body and face. This involves bringing in tattoos, body details, proportions. It's not easy,” he added on Instagram.
Several AI-generated photos of entertainers who did not attend the MET, like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, made the rounds on social media as well.
