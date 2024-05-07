Zendaya and Law Roach may have just won the 2024 2024 Met Gala.
After stepping out on the carpet earlier in the evening in a Maison Margiela gown, she appeared again on the the carpet in a black 1996 Galliano gown for Givenchy. The look was styled by Law Roach.
The gown had an off-the shoulder design and a skirt that billowed around her with a dramatic train. She paired the look with a unique McQueen hat by Phillip Treacy that had a cluster of roses.
While walking up the Met steps, someone told Roach that he won the Met Gala, and he replied, "I always do!"
Her first look was a mermaid-style gown with hues of blue. She accessorized the look with another unique headpiece and wore dramatic eyeshadow to go with the gown.
Zendaya's looks were in line with the theme of the evening, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the night's dress code, "The Garden of Time."
The two-time Emmy Award-winning actress, who is a co-chair for this year's annual gala along with Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Anna Wintour, was one of the most highly anticipated arrivals heading into the night, as she is known for her incredible red carpet style.
Zendaya has never shied away from embracing the theme at the star-studded benefit.
The actress famously rocked looks such as a Joan of Arc-inspired Versace look in 2018 and a dazzling Tommy Hilfiger illuminated Cinderella gown in 2019.
While discussing her latest film, "Challengers," during a recent appearance on "Good Morning America," the actress spoke about attending this year's benefit.
"I haven't been to the Met for quite a few years now, so I'm coming back. I'm a little nervous," she said, also revealing that her "Challengers" co-stars, Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, will be in attendance this year.
"These guys, I believe, will be there, so I'll have my crew with me and we'll keep each other company," she said. "It's exciting."
