In a series of heartfelt tributes, friends and loved ones remembered Bob Saget on what would have been his 68th birthday.
John Stamos shared a touching black-and-white photo on Instagram in memory of his late friend. "Happy Birthday Bob. This was taken as we gathered for his funeral," Stamos wrote.
The photo features Stamos with the "Full House" cast — Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure. The Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley, also made a rare appearance.
Kelly Rizzo, Saget's widow, also took to Instagram to honor his memory. Reflecting on their last birthday celebration together, Rizzo shared a touching video from their final dinner outing.
The video captures Saget beaming with joy as he accepts a slice of cake topped with a sparkler. Holding the cake at arm's length, he smiles, clearly delighted by the moment.
Rizzo also shared a humorous anecdote from that night.
"During dinner, he got a mosquito bite and kept scratching it until it bled," she recalled. "Four different restaurant workers frantically got him a Band-Aid when he approached the front desk. It was as if they were performing surgery. He came back to the table with this little Band-Aid, and we both laughed because it was so silly."
Candace Cameron Bure shared her own tribute video, captioning it, "Happy birthday Bob ❤️❤️❤️🕊️." Rizzo responded, "This is so beautiful, Candace ❤️."
Andrea Barber also posted a sweet video tribute, writing, "Happy heavenly birthday, Bob. Love you. 🕊️." At the same time, Dave Coulier remembered his late friend with an Instagram video filled with cherished memories, captioning it, "Today would have been my brother, Bob's birthday. Missing him. ❤️❤️."
Saget died on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. He was was found unresponsive in his hotel room hours after performing a stand-up comedy set.