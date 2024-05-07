It's the first Monday in May, and the 2024 Met Gala red carpet has officially kicked off.
The annual affair is one of fashion's biggest nights, and celebrities have arrived in some of their very best, boldest, and brightest looks.
Held in New York City, the theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" is positioned to be a an exploration of "rebirth" and "renewal" that uses nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion, according to a release from the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
In addition to this year's theme, there is also an associated dress code titled "The Garden of Time," which is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 book of the same name. The literature tells the story of a count and countess who live in a villa that overlooks an extraordinary garden being intruded upon by a mob.
Leading up to this year's extravaganza, fans anticipate seeing iconic looks from past attendees including Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya — who happen be co-chairs for this year's event.
Rihanna, a Met Gala red carpet veteran, has also talked about attending in a "very simple" look compared to previous years.
Now, the time has come, and without further ado, you can see some of the most standout looks from this year's Met ball just ahead.