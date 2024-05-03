Jennifer Lopez made her Met Gala red carpet debut in 1999 and has been in attendance more than a dozen times since -- often with a partner or her gown's designer in tow.
This year will be especially exciting for Lopez because she, alongside Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, will act as co-chair for the event, a hosting role that involves working months in advance with longtime Met Gala driving force and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, as well as showing up early to help set the tone for the evening.
The co-chairs -- as well as this year's dress code, "Garden of Time" -- were announced in a collaborative Instagram video between the Met and the Costume Institute in February that portrayed a cheeky group chat between the four stars and Wintour.
In anticipation of Lopez's arrival, we took a trip down memory lane to see several of her most iconic looks, from last year's ultra-feminine ensemble featuring a velvet bow train all the way back to 2004 when she posed with designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana while wearing one of their signature black lace gowns.
Read on to see more, and check back May 6 to see what's in store for this year's biggest night in fashion.
2023: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty"
Lopez went for a dramatic black and baby pink look by Ralph Lauren for the gala's 2023 edition honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.
2021: "In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion"
Dazzling in another Ralph Lauren look, Lopez channeled the American theme with Western-inspired couture.
2019: "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
For the Camp ball, the multi-hyphenate star donned a glimmering Versace number complete with a matching beaded fringe wig.
2018: "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"
Lopez's Catholic upbringing came in as handy inspiration when she wore an opulently beaded Balmain gown complete with a cross chest plate and black feather train.
2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between"
At the 2017 installment of the gala to pay homage to Japanese design icon Rei Kawakubo, Lopez went full-on "Valley of the Dolls" in a '60s-inspired Valentino gown with an era-perfect updo and makeup look.
2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass"
Skin was in for J.Lo as she strutted the red carpet alongside Donatella Versace wearing one of the designer's creations, a cascading red sequin dragon that swirled down her body and landed in illusion netting dotted with matching sequin "flames."
2013:"Punk: Chaos to Couture"
The Met Gala's Punk year inspired Lopez to pull out a sequin animal print gown from Michael Kors, topped with a fauxhawk and smoked-out eyes to capture the spirit of the theme.
2011: "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty"
2011's gala honored the late Alexander McQueen and inspired Lopez to wear a gown dripping in florals from Gucci, the design house with whom McQueen made a deal that allowed him to expand his empire.
2010: "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity"
Lopez donned a strapless dress by Zuhair Murad that dazzled with its simple A-line silhouette and extravagant appliques.
2008: "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy"
Wearing a very of-its-era Alberta Ferretti gown, Lopez was on trend with the one-shoulder design and voluminous hair for the superheroes-themed night.
2007: "Poiret: King of Fashion"
The star shone brighter than ever in her 2007 Marchesa look for the gala, a gown that draped beautifully in keeping with the vision of the paradigm-shifting designer.
2006: "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion"
Perhaps her least on-theme look came while wearing a relatively conservative, Italian-made Versace gown to the gala meant to honor transgressive British fashion (she looked gorgeous anyway, of course).
2004: "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century"
Lopez wore a showstopping Dolce & Gabbana look -- pictured with a modest fur shawl here -- while posing with the designers for the 2004 gala.