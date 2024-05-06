Jennifer Lopez has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer, a co-chair for this year's star-studded event, stepped out on the Met Gala carpet Monday night.
Lopez, who released her ninth studio album, "This Is Me... Now," in February alongside an accompanying film and documentary, wore a sparkling silver dress with intricate detail. She accessorized the look with a matching platinum and yellow gold necklace, earrings, bracelet and a ring, according to Tiffany & Co. The look also included a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock ring with diamonds, the design house announced.
Lopez came in an outfit inspired by this year's theme for the Met Gala, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" as well as the dress code for this year's start-studded event, "The Garden of Time."
Lopez is a Met Gala co-chair this year alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
Check out all the looks from the 2024 Met Gala here.