Love meets fashion!
As celebs flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the 2024 Met Gala Monday night, some chose to turn one of the biggest fashion events into a date night with their partners or significant others.
Couples attended in high style in alignment with this year's theme, "The Garden of Time," which celebrates the Costume Institute's new exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
Among the couples to hit the red carpet together on Monday evening were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso, and more.
Scroll down to see some of the stylish duos who walked and posed alongside each other at the iconic grand staircase during the glamorous evening.