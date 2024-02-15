Vogue has announced the 2024 Met Gala dress code as "The Garden of Time."

The magazine announced this year's dress code on social media with a fun conversation of text bubbles between celebrities.

The aforementioned celebrities happen to be this year's co-chairs: Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year's dress code is inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 book "The Garden of Time," which tells the story of a count and countess who live in a villa that overlooks an extraordinary garden being intruded upon by a mob.

Echoing the scenic visualizations of the book, the dress code is about "fleeting beauty," according to Vogue. The publication also points to melancholic florals for reference.

Other references include Dries Van Noten's Spring 2014 collection that featured parrot tulip embroideries as well as Karl Lagerfeld's flower-embellished pieces from Chanel's Spring 2015 Couture collection.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the Costume Institute's Spring 2024 Exhibition and Gala theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," last fall.

The theme will "explore notions of rebirth and renewal, using nature as a metaphor for the impermanence of fashion," according to a release from the Met.

"Sleeping Beauties will heighten our engagement with these masterpieces of fashion by evoking how they feel, move, sound, smell and interact when being worn, ultimately offering a deeper appreciation of the integrity, beauty and artistic brilliance of the works on display," Met CEO Max Hollein said in the announcement.

The Met Gala will be held on May 6 followed by the opening of the exhibition to the public from May 10 through Sept. 2.

Anna Wintour attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala was initially organized and presided over by Anna Wintour in 1995 and is recognized as one of fashion's biggest nights. It also functions as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and aligns with the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.

With around 600 attendees, the guest list is generally kept top secret until the evening before the event. Past guests have included everyone from Rihanna and Lady Gaga to Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian -- all wearing unforgettable looks.