Chris Pratt is paying tribute to his former stunt double, Antonio "Tony" McFarr.
McFarr was found dead on May 13 at the age of 47. A cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, the Orange County medical examiner's office in Orlando, Florida, told "Good Morning America."
Pratt took to his Instagram story on May 16 to share a statement reflecting on his working relationship and friendship with McFarr over the years.
"Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr," the "Parks and Recreation" alum wrote. "We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set."
Pratt said he'll never forget McFarr's "toughness," recalling how the stunt performer "took a nasty shot to the head" while filming 2017's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" that resulted in him getting "several staples in his head."
"He came right back to work ready to go again," the actor recalled. "He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He'll be missed."
Pratt concluded his tribute by sending prayers to McFarr's "friends and family, especially his daughter."
In addition to doubling Pratt in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" sequel, McFarr also performed stunts in 2015's "Jurassic World," 2016's "Passengers" and 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," according to his IMDb.