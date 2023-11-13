Garfield may not be a fan of Mondays, but fans on Monday got their first taste of Chris Pratt as the voice of cartoon cat in the official trailer for "The Garfield Movie."

The trailer for the latest animated film based on the beloved characters created by Jim Davis begins by showing how Garfield and his human, Jon, came together.

Garfield, as a stray kitten, finds himself across the street from an Italian restaurant where Jon, who appears lonely, is seated inside. Garfield comes up to the window and flashes his adorable eyes at Jon, who opens the window to invite the little guy in. He feeds him a pepperoni, awakening Garfield's appetite as he comically scarfs down the entire pizza in one gulp and then proceeds to eat everything in sight.

A scene from "The Garfield Movie" of Garfield and Jon. Sony Pictures Entertainment

"And that's how I adopted Jon," Pratt says, revealing his Garfield voice.

At another point, Jon serves up a heaping serving of Garfield's favorite food: lasagna.

"I apologize in advance," Garfield warns, addressing the viewer. "The eating you're about to see will not be pretty, and if you have young children, this would be a good time for them to leave the room."

Garfield's relationship with Jon isn't the only one tackled in the movie. We also meet Garfield's father, Vic, who’s voiced by Samuel L. Jackson.

"Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure!" a synopsis for the Mark Dindal-directed film teases. "After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father -- scruffy street cat Vic -- Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

"The Garfield Movie," coming to theaters "this summer," according to the trailer, also features the voices of “Ted Lasso” stars Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, plus Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, and Bowen Yang.