Chris Pratt has a question for his fellow parents: How long should you keep your kids' trophies?

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared an Instagram post Tuesday featuring photos of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt posing with a trove of trophies from her childhood.

"Maria has been storing special items from Katherine's childhood for years," Pratt wrote in the caption, referring to his mother-in-law Maria Shriver.

Chris Pratt attends the Panerai flagship store opening on June 01, 2023 in New York City. Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE

"Which is so very thoughtful. To see my darling wife beaming with sentiment as she opens these crates of meticulously organized keepsakes, remembering her cherished youth, makes me grateful for the efforts her folks put into archiving," he continued.

Pratt went on to praise his wife for her past achievements -- including her awards for "Most improved 2-year-old" in swim class to "Problem-solving super star" in the fourth grade. Alongside his lengthy caption, he included three photos of Schwarzenegger Pratt beaming and posing with her numerous trophies.

Katherine Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post made by her husband, Chris Pratt. Pratt Pratt Pratt/Instagram

"I suppose that's the payoff for the work it took to store this stuff, the smile on her face as she relives moments of her youth," Pratt wrote in part. "To pray one day that your children will look back on their childhood with glee is a blessing. It is the hope of parenthood."

The actor then switched his tune, asking his 45 million Instagram followers, "But real talk… once your kid goes through the stuff, is it okay to toss?"

"I mean… do we need the 'I was on a sports team trophy?' Can they be donated? Repurposed?" Pratt also asked. "How many do we gotta keep? Not all of them right? Any of them? Is there a grading scale? Like, did you win? Were you a champion? Is there a specific sentimental connection? Help me out here. Do they go back in storage?"

Katherine Schwarzenegger in an Instagram post made by her husband, Chris Pratt. Pratt Pratt Pratt/Instagram

Schwarzenegger Pratt, an author and podcast host, responded on her husband's post, writing in the comments, "Feels like someone is a litttlllee bit jealous of my natural athleticism from birth and ability to solve problems 😮‍💨."

Shriver, meanwhile, also chimed in, writing that she felt "vindicated" for all of her hard work preserving her daughter's mementos.

"Omg I'm so happy here's to story trophies and school work and dresses and party outfits i feel vindicated ❤️," the 67-year-old wrote in the comments.