Jessica Alba took her son Hayes on a fun trip to Disneyland for his 6th birthday.

The "Honey" actress and Honest Company founder posted photos from her family theme park outing to Instagram on Wednesday, to celebrate the special occasion.

"Celebrating Hayesie's birthday with the homies @disneyland! ☺️🎟️🎢🫶🏽 #Disneyland #ThisIs6," she captioned the post.

The first photo features her whole family, including Hayes and her two daughters Haven, 12, and Honor, 15, as well as her husband Cash Warren, posing in front of the Disney castle. Another snap shows Alba and Warren enjoying a ride with the birthday boy.

Alba, 42, shares all three of her children with Warren, 44, whom she married in 2008.

Opening up about her parenting style to Reveal Magazine in 2020, Alba explained that she doesn't "shy away from setting boundaries and routines."

"[The kids] have to make their beds. They have to set the table, clear the table -- those are no-brainers, right? They participate in taking care of the home and themselves," she shared.

The actress added that her husband is the more "relaxed" parent of the two, while Warren described his wife as a "loving disciplinarian."

Alba also said her kids participate in a charitable initiative with her husband's company, Pair of Thieves, each year.

"I've always told my kids that nobody chooses to be born in tough circumstances, and everyone deserves to be treated with dignity," she said.

"During the holidays, we adopt families and the kids help me pick out gifts and put lists together -- necessities like warm blankets, backpacks, and shoes but also books and toys, too," she continued. "I hope my kids always feel the need to give back."

What to know about Jessica Alba's kids

Honor Marie Warren

Jessica Alba and Honor Marie Warren attend the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros, June 10, 2023, in Paris. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Honor was born in Los Angeles on June 7, 2008, the same year her parents tied the knot.

Last June, Alba penned a heartfelt tribute to Honor to celebrate her 15th birthday.

"15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama. I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn't even cover it ❤️‍…" she wrote in the caption.

"15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫 Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things."

"Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis to Haven and Hayes, for standing in your truth, for having integrity, for being emotionally available... you have taught me so much my Angel, you are the perfect combo of being soft and strong," she added.

Later that month, Alba and Honor stepped out at the 2023 French Open in Paris together, enjoying some mother-daughter time.

In 2019, Alba revealed at the HER Conference in Los Angeles that she and Honor go to therapy together.

She said at the time that the experience has helped her "learn to be a better mother to her and communicate better with her."

Haven Garner Warren

Jessica Alba exits an office building with her daughter Haven, July 14, 2021, in New York. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Born Aug. 13, 2011, Haven is Alba and Warren's second child. Alba gushed over Haven in a 2022 Instagram post, as her daughter graduated elementary school and headed to middle school.

"Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you," she wrote. "You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice - wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work 📝."

"I’m excited for your next chapter ... Nothing is out of your reach as long as you always stay connected to your ♥️," she added.

The actress has also posted moments of her and Haven spending time together in the kitchen on Instagram.

Hayes Alba Warren

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren celebrate their son Hayes' 6th birthday at Disneyland. Jessica Alba/Instagram

Hayes was born Dec. 31, 2017, and is Alba and Warren's third child. The 6-year-old often appears on Alba's social platforms with his mom, hanging out in the kitchen and even dressing up with his parents as vampires for trick-or-treating last year.

In August last year, Hayes attended one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles, along with his two sisters and his parents. He and his family also attended Wimbledon, where Hayes donned an adorable blazer and shorts.

"It’s Hayesies suit for me," Alba wrote in the caption of an Instagram post at the time, documenting her son's sharp outfit.

In 2021, Alba spoke about Hayes on the "Rachael Ray Show," sharing, "He just loves dump trucks and diggers, and he just wants to play."