Jessica Alba enjoyed some love-love time with her daughter Honor over the weekend.
The pair stepped out at the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday looking casual and chic, with Alba wearing a blue and white striped dress and Honor wearing a pale yellow ensemble for the sporty occasion.
Alba shared a post to Instagram with photos of her and Honor for their "girls day" and congratulated Polish tennis player Iga Świątek on winning the women's singles title at the grand slam tournament.
The mother-daughter outing came just days after Alba shared a heartfelt tribute to celebrate Honor's 15th birthday.
"15 years ago, baby girl Honor Marie Warren made me a mama 🥹 I had absolutely no idea how much my world was going to change… to say my heart burst open the moment I saw you, doesn’t even cover it ❤️🩹," she wrote in a post dated June 7. "My entire world was flipped right side up and I felt the deepest, most profound love."
Alba continued, "15 years later, I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl 💞💫 Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things."
The "Honey" actress and Honest Company co-founder called Honor an "incredibly loving daughter" and "the best big sis" to her siblings Haven and Hayes, adding that she is "the perfect combo of being soft and strong."
"Continue to be your truest self and always present and loving -manifesting all that you desire sweet girl," Alba wrote. "One of my greatest gifts is watching how you unfold and seeing the life you are creating for yourself."