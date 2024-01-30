For over four decades, Celine Dion has dazzled fans as an iconic pop superstar, but when she's not under the spotlight, the 55-year-old is also a mother of three.

In a Mother's Day post in 2021, Dion gushed about her family.

"Who's having the best day today, me or the kids? What a privilege it is to be a mom!" she wrote in part.

In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Celine Dion is shown in New York. James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE

Dion and her late husband and manager René Angélil, who died in 2016, shared three sons -- René-Charles Angélil and twins Nelson and Eddy.

Angélil also had three children from two previous marriages.

Get to know more about Dion's three kids below.

René-Charles Angélil

In this May 22, 2016, file photo, singer Celine Dion and son Rene Charles Angelil pose in the press room at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

Dion and Angélil welcomed René-Charles Angélil on Jan. 25, 2001.

Dion shared a birthday tribute to her eldest son on Instagram in 2022 and wrote in part, "I've been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me."

The 23-year-old is also a musician like his parents. In 2021, he released an EP under the name RC Angélil titled "CasiNo.5." The track list includes the songs "Mamba Mentality," "MONEY, THRILLS, AND REST," "NO Ls," "GG4" and "LV."

"I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine," Dion wrote on social media at the time.

Nelson and Eddy Angélil

In this July 17, 2017, file photo, Celine Dion is shown out with her twins, Eddy and Nelson, in Paris. NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

Dion and Angélil welcomed twins Nelson and Eddy on Oct. 23, 2010.

In October 2020, to mark the tenth birthday of her "beautiful boys," Dion shared three childhood photos of her twins on Instagram.

"Nelson and Eddy, you have been bringing so much joy, love and laughter into our lives every single day for the past 10 years," she wrote in the caption. "You make me, your big brother and your Dad, who is for sure watching over you, so very proud."

Both the twins and their elder brother all appear to be hockey fans: In November, they posed for photos with their famous mom and players from the Montreal Canadiens in the locker room after a game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night. They played so well, what a game!!" Dion wrote in the caption of an Instagram post at the time. "Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us."