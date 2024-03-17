Céline Dion is feeling thankful for her loved ones, she said when sharing photos with her sons on International Stiff-Person Syndrome Awareness Day.

The Grammy winner, who announced she had been diagnosed with the rare condition in 2022, posted a picture of herself with all three of her sons -- René-Charles, 23, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 13 -- on Instagram on Friday, noting it was International SPS Awareness Day.

The sweet photo features the family posing and smiling alongside each other on a podium for a go-kart racing organization called K1 Speed.

In the caption, Dion, 55, also shared an update on her battle with the condition, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder with a spectrum of symptoms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she wrote. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

Celine Dion attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She continued, "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you! I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS."

Concluding the note, she wrote, "I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!" before signing off by sending her "love" to her fans, followed by her name.

Dion shared her three sons with her late husband René Angélil, who died of cancer in January 2016 at age 73.

Last month, Dion made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards to present the biggest category of the night, album of the year, which went to Taylor Swift for her album "Midnights."

Before announcing the winner, Dion delivered a brief speech that seemingly referenced her ongoing battle with stiff-person syndrome, which has seen her largely step back from the spotlight in recent years.

"When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart," she said onstage at the time. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world."

Earlier this year, the singer also revealed that fans will get an inside look at her private life with the neurological disease in an upcoming documentary.