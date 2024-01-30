A documentary about Celine Dion and her experience with stiff-person syndrome is in the works.

"I Am: Celine Dion" will give fans a look at the iconic singer's private life, taking them inside the recording studio and on a tour of her personal wardrobe.

According to Amazon MGM Studios, it will also reveal how hard she's been working to overcome her physical limitations so she can return to the stage and live "an open and authentic life amidst illness."

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," Dion said in a statement.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," she added. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

Amazon MGM Studios announced today that it has acquired worldwide rights to the feature-length Celine Dion documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion." Feeling Productions, Inc.

"I Am: Celine Dion," directed by Irene Taylor, is described as an "emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music." It does not yet have a streaming date but will be made available on Prime Video.

Dion first came forward about her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in December 2022 in a video she shared on social media.

The condition is a rare neurological disorder with features of other autoimmune diseases, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a division of the National Institutes of Health. Stiff-person syndrome affects twice as many women as men, according to the agency, and scientists don't yet know what causes the condition.

Dion's diagnosis initially led her to reschedule dates for her 2023 Courage World Tour.

In May 2023, she announced the cancellation of the remaining dates of her tour.