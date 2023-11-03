Celine Dion enjoyed some time with her sons this week at an NHL hockey game.

The Grammy Award winner shared a series of photos on her Instagram account Wednesday, featuring herself and her three sons -- René-Charles, 22, and twin boys Nelson and Eddy, 13 -- at a game between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Monday.

The first photo shows the four family members posing in the Montreal Canadiens' locker room after the game.

Another photo from the post shows the family standing alongside Canadiens players Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Alex Newhook and Arber Xhekaj. The family is also shown posing for a photo with Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis.

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote in the caption. "They played so well, what a game!!"

"Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys!" she continued. "That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx…."

The Golden Knights defeated the Canadiens in Monday's game 3-2 in a shootout.

Dion, 55, shared her three sons with her late husband René Angélil, who died of cancer in January 2016, at age 73.

Dion's attendance at Monday's game marked a rare public appearance for the singer since she announced in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder with a spectrum of symptoms, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a division of the National Institutes of Health.

In her announcement last year, the singer also said she was canceling her 2023 tour dates to focus on her health.

"For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery," she said in a statement at the time. "This is my focus and I am doing everything that I can to recuperate."