Denver Water made a splash with a throwback-inspired music video highlighting the city's summer watering practices.
The water utility company released a music video parodying the Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," which first made waves with its 1999 release.
The lyrics to Denver Water's version, titled "I Water That Way," offer catchy reminders on how best to use water to take care of your home greenery.
"Tell me why? Don't water when it’s rainin. Tell me why? Don't water when it's windy. Tell me why? Don't let your water wash away. I water that way," read some of the lyrics on Denver Water's website.
In the video, during one waterfront shot, Denver's water team can be seen wearing Backstreet Boys-inspired all-white outfits, with one even sporting a white fedora.
"Look, sometimes you get an idea, and you have to see it through, no matter how much it sets you up to be ridiculed by everyone in your life," wrote Denver Water's Jimmy Luthye.
"I've wanted to make this video for a very long time. I grew up loving boy band jams and 'I Water That Way' is my tribute to the glory days of polished Max Martin pop hits and confusing music videos with far too much eye contact," the post continued.
"I Want It That Way" was released in 1999 and saw success near the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It was also nominated for Song of the Year at the 2000 Grammy Awards.