So far, the *NSYNC musical reunion of 2023 hasn't led to a reunion tour -- but maybe fans will be satisfied with one-fifth of the group hitting the road -- with one-fifth of another group.

*NSYNC's Joey Fatone has announced a joint tour with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, called A Legendary Night.

The eight-show trek starts March 15 in Temecula, California, and is set to wrap up March 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

"This is going to be fun!!!! @aj_mclean my dude…. here we go!!!!!" Fatone wrote on Instagram.

The presale starts Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. The public on-sale date is Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Fatone and McLean have performed together and in various configurations with other members of their two groups multiple times, most recently in September at an event in Tampa, Florida.