Janet Jackson, Usher and the Backstreet Boys are headlining the 2024 Lovers & Friends festival, scheduled to take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4.

Usher, who is headlining the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11, will be performing his mega-hit "Confessions" album in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The lineup for the festival also includes includes Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ciara, Mary J. Blige, Ludacris, Nelly, TLC and more.

If you sign up now for the SMS list at LoversAndFriendsFest.com, you'll receive an access code for the presale, which starts Friday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. PT. A general sale will be held if there are any tickets left.

Visit the festival's website for details on tickets and VIP packages.