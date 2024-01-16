Janet Jackson is bringing back her Together Again tour.

The iconic singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the news of her tour, which she first embarked on last year. This time, she said she's bringing another special guest along with her.

"Hey u guys! By popular demand, we're bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly!" Jackson wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a highlight reel from last year's sold out tour. "It'll be so much fun!"

The new dates begin June 6 in Palm Desert, California, and are currently set to wrap up July 30 in Phoenix. A presale begins Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time, and the general onsale starts Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

"We can't wait to see you," Jackson added Tuesday.

The Together Again tour features all of Jackson's hits including "When I Think of You," "Control," "Nasty," "That's the Way Love Goes," "Together Again," "All For You," "Alright," "Escapade," "Again," "If" and many more.

Janet Jackson performs onstage on Day 1 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on Oct. 28, 2023 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Prior to the new tour dates, Jackson has three shows planned for March in Honolulu, followed by a series of shows in Asia and an April 27 date in Paradise Island, the Bahamas.