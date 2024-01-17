No doubt about it: No Doubt is back.

In a social media post Tuesday, the "Don't Speak" outfit shared a video of its four band members -- frontwoman Gwen Stefani, bassist Tony Kanal, guitarist Tom Dumont and drummer Adrian Young -- on a video call.

After some back-and-forth about wanting to hang out more, Young suggests, "Maybe we should do a show?" The other members then agree, and the video ends with a red question mark against a black background.

Shortly thereafter, the lineup for Coachella 2024 was announced, featuring No Doubt.

The bill also includes Lana Del Rey, Blur, Deftones, Sublime, Bleachers, Taking Back Sunday, The Last Dinner Party and Brittany Howard. Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will headline as well.

Coachella 2024 takes place April 12-14 and April 19-21 in Indio, California. The ticket presale begins Friday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m. PT. Both the Coachella website and a press release advise, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

No Doubt was first together from the late '80s until 2004 and released albums including the RIAA Diamond-certified "Tragic Kingdom" in 1995. They then reunited in 2009 before going on hiatus again a few years later.

American rock band No Doubt, circa 2001. Tim Roney/Getty Images

In between, Stefani launched a solo career, scoring pop hits such as "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape," while Kanal, Dumont and Young formed the band Dreamcar with AFI frontman Davey Havok.