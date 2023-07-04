Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are celebrating their 2nd wedding anniversary.
The pair took to Instagram on Monday to mark two years since they said "I do" by sharing throwbacks to their star-studded nuptials on July 3, 2021.
"Happy anniversary @gwenstefani!!!! Every day has been the best day since I met you," Shelton, 47, wrote alongside a photo of them sharing a kiss in front of their massive wedding cake.
Stefani, 53, opted to share a video montage of her and Shelton's relationship -- including their nuptials and other sweet moments -- to celebrate their special day.
"happy anniversary @blakeshelton i love u 🥰!!!" she wrote alongside the clip, which at one point includes a family photo of her, Shelton and her three sons: Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9.
This isn't the only thing the "True Babe" singer and country crooner have to celebrate these days.
Shelton received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May and it was revealed last week that Stefani will receive one in 2024.