Sophie Turner is opening up about motherhood, her split from Joe Jonas and how her friendship with Taylor Swift lifted her through difficult times.
Turner shared thoughts on her roller-coaster year with British Vogue in a wide-ranging interview published Wednesday.
Jonas filed for divorce from Turner last September after four years of marriage. At the time, the couple issued a joint statement saying they had "mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," adding that "there are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."
Weeks later, Turner filed a petition against Jonas for the return of their two children to England, where Turner is from. Days after the petition was filed, the former couple reached an agreement to keep the children in New York as they navigated their divorce.
The couple reached a temporary custody agreement in October.
Now, Turner is speaking out about that period of her life and how she managed what she described as unfair public perceptions.
Turner felt 'mum guilt'
Turner recounted the days following the announcement of her divorce, calling them "the worst few days of my life." She recalled feeling hurt by media reports labeling her as a "partier," and feeling guilty despite knowing the depictions of her were not accurate.
"It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother -- mum guilt is so real!" said Turner. "I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier.'"
She added, "It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I'm still in shock."
Split from Jonas and being seen as a 'plus one'
Turner said although she was "unhappy with the way everything played out" she felt that she and Jonas were doing everything they could to deal with the divorce and splitting parenting duties amicably.
Referring to Jonas and his fellow famous brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, who together form the band Jonas Brothers, she said she often felt their wives were seen only as ancillary figures.
"There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called 'the wives,' and I hated that," Turner said, referencing Kevin Jonas' wife Danielle and Nick Jonas' wife Priyanka Chopra.
Turner noted that the "plus-one feeling" was not Jonas' fault. "That's nothing to do with him -- in no way did he make me feel that -- it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band," she said.
The "Game of Thrones" actress was optimistic about the future and complimentary of Jonas' role as a father to their children.
"I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all I can ask for," she said.
"My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there," she added. "Joe's whole side of the family, their grandparents."
On friend Taylor Swift's 'heart of gold'
Turner revealed that throughout her divorce, she has leaned on her friendship with popstar Swift, referring to her as "an absolute hero "
"I've never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her, because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space," she said.
"She really has a heart of gold," she added.
The full feature can be found in the June issue of British Vogue, available for digital download and on newsstands starting May 21.