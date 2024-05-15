Hallmark, the Kansas City-based greeting card and media company, announced its first Hallmark Christmas Experience on Wednesday, set for later this year.
The event, which will be hosted outside the company's Missouri headquarters, will aim "to bring all the charm of a Hallmark movie town square to life, inviting guests to be merry, make memories, and find magic together," according to a press release.
The event will be free and run every weekend starting Nov. 29 and will run up until the weekend before Christmas, ending Dec. 23.
Activities at the event will include a "magical Christmas market" featuring "event-exclusive Hallmark products and one-of-a-kind gifts created by Hallmark artisans and other seasonal merchants," as well as festive food and drinks, ice skating, gift options and gift wrapping stations. The event will also include a nightly Christmas tree lighting.
"Creating ways to help people celebrate and connect is at the very core of our brand DNA at Hallmark, especially during the holiday season," Lindsey Roy, Hallmark's senior vice president of brand development, said in a statement. "We are so excited to bring this uniquely Hallmark experience to life, and can't wait to watch people find joy and make memories together."
According to the release, Hallmark fans can also "elevate their experience with exclusive ticketed activities, including events and photo ops with beloved Hallmark stars, workshops with Hallmark artists, elevated dining experiences and breakfast with Santa, and much more."