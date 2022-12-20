Gwen Stefani is opening up about her plans for the future and whether there might be a reunion with her old band, No Doubt, on the horizon.

During an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the singer was asked about the chances of a reunion with the band, formed in 1986, that launched her into stardom.

"What are the odds of anything?" she responded before touching on the demand for '90s nostalgia, which other music acts have taken advantage of.

She referenced the successful ﻿Blink-182 ﻿reunion, saying, "[They] did an eight-month tour that sold out in like five minutes."

Naturally, fans are curious if No Doubt will do the same, to which Gwen said, "Anything can happen."

But she noted the band hasn't "talked about doing anything," adding, "I have no idea what's going to happen."

Paul Natkin/Getty Images, FILE Portrait of the band No Doubt, left to right, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, Gwen Stefani, and Tom Dumont, at the Metro in Chicago, June 9, 1996.

No Doubt went on hiatus when Stefani's solo career took off in 2004. They reunited in 2009 and recorded a new album, 2012's "Push and Shove," but went back on hiatus in 2013.