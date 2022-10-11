After wiping their website and Instagram clean yesterday, seemingly in preparation for some big news, Blink-182 has come through with a major announcement: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for a massive 2023 world tour.

The trio have also made some new music: Their new song, "Edging," will be out this Friday.

The band made the announcement in a very on-brand double entendre-filled video.

The tour starts in Latin America in March 2023 with the band Wallows as the opening act. North American tour dates start May 4 in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the band Turnstile opening.

That leg of the tour wraps up July 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band will then head to Europe in September with The Story So Far as openers, and Australia/New Zealand in 2024 with Rise Against on the bill.

The tour also includes an Oct. 12, 2023 appearance at the When We Were Young festival, and appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile and Lollapalooza Brazil.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. local time at blink182.com.