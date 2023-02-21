Blake Shelton is happily showing off his love for his wife Gwen Stefani with his latest look.

Stefani shared a series of photos on Instagram Friday, including a picture of a denim jacket that read "Mr. Stefani" in rhinestone letters on the back.

The next photo in the post shows Shelton wearing the jacket along with a pair of jeans as he smirks with his head slightly turned.

"Someone got a new jacket, i wonder who it could be," Stefani captioned the carousel of images.

Since posting, Stefani's photos have been liked more than 77,000 times and received hundreds of comments.

Even Paris Hilton commented on the post with her famous catchphrase, "That's hot."

Shelton and Stefani initially met on the set of "The Voice" and were later married in 2021, releasing photos of their scenic wedding a few days after.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true!!!," the former No Doubt singer wrote in an Instagram post -- later reposted to Shelton's account -- at the time, alongside images of her and Shelton's big day.