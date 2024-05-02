Anya Taylor-Joy's look for the Australian premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is truly striking.
The actress posed on the red carpet Thursday wearing a sheer, chained gold mini dress pierced with dart-like embellishments on the skirt portion of it. She also wore an extravagant matching headpiece that was hard to miss. The ensemble was plucked from Paco Rabanne's spring/summer 1996 couture collection.
The look was complete with pink lipstick and shimmering eyeshadow. Taylor-Joy also wore a pair of nude Aquazzura slip-on sandals that had gold heels.
Taylor-Joy takes on the role of Furiosa, originally played by Charlize Theron, in the upcoming prequel to George Miller's Oscar-winning "Mad Max: Fury Road." The film focuses on the earlier origin days of her warrior woman-like character.
During the premiere, she was seen also posing alongside co-star Chris Hemsworth as well as Doug Mitchell and Miller for a red carpet group shot.
The upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures movie is slated to officially launch in theaters on May 24.