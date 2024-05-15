The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is making a comeback after a five-year hiatus.
On Wednesday, the company announced on Instagram that the iconic show would be returning this fall.
"We've read the comments and heard you," the brand captioned a video about the announcement. "The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love — the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here."
Since posting, the news has captured the attention of many, with over 36,000 likes in just a few hours.
While there hasn't been an exact date announced just yet, the company did share in a release that the runway show will reflect who the brand is today as well as what fans of the lingerie brand have come to know and love about the event — wings, glamour music and more.
In 2019, the annual show was canceled following a controversial period for the brand internally and externally. One year prior, Jan Singer stepped down as CEO of Victoria's Secret's lingerie division one week after the L Brands' chief marketing officer Ed Razek came under fire for telling Vogue that he didn't want to cast "transsexuals" in the fashion show for fear that they might ruin its "fantasy" appeal.
The show also previously faced criticism for a lack of inclusivity on the runway.
Last year, Victoria's Secret revealed on a 2022 earnings call plans for the return of a "new version" of its highly acclaimed show. The company released "The Tour '23," which was a documentary that premiered in September 2023 on Prime Video.
A Victoria's Secret spokesperson previously told "Good Morning America" that the company is "always innovating and ideating in all spheres of the business to continue to put our customer at the center of all we do and reinforce our commitment to championing women's voices and their unique perspectives.