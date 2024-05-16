California lawmakers are currently considering a bill that would ban anti-aging skin care products from being sold to young children.
Assembly Bill 2491, championed by Assemblymember Alex Lee of San Jose, aims to prohibit the sale of anti-aging skin care products to children under the age of 13.
The bill passed the Environmental Safety and Toxic Materials Committee last month and will head to an appropriations hearing on May 16. If passed, the legislation would take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.
The bill targets over-the-counter skin care and cosmetic products advertised for skin aging that contain specific ingredients such as vitamin A and its derivatives, as well as alpha hydroxy acids. Its primary goal, proponents say, is to ensure that young children are not exposed to these potent substances, which are typically intended for older individuals with mature skin concerns.
Industry representatives from the Personal Care Products Council, a trade association that includes big names like Sephora and Ulta, argue the bill is unrealistic and say it would be "largely impossible" to enforce and could affect many essential products like sunscreens, moisturizers and cleansers.
The council also argues its member companies are already educating young consumers about using the right products for their age and say they worry that too many regulations could limit access to safe skin care, potentially causing more harm than good.
In addition to banning sales to children, the bill imposes strict requirements on businesses operating in California, requiring them to take necessary actions to verify the age of purchasers to ensure compliance. This could include implementing measures like requiring identification or age-verification systems at the point of sale.
In a press release in April, Lee stated, "Kids don’t need anti-aging products, and AB 2491 will protect children and preteens from the potential harms of using products that may lead to short- or long-term skin challenges they wouldn’t otherwise have.”
The potential impacts of this legislation are far-reaching. If passed, California would set a precedent as the first state to regulate the sale of anti-aging products to children, potentially sparking similar actions in other states.