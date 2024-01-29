What do Drunk Elephant, Bubble and Summer Fridays have in common?

They are all viral skin care brands that tweens and teens are falling in love with thanks to their cult social media followings.

"Good Morning America" asked board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe to share tips on trending products for the teens in your life who might be struggling with their skin.

Check out her takes below, as well as links to shop.

Summer Fridays lip balm

“Focusing on the trending products, Summer Fridays makes a very nourishing lip balm that is great. There are certainly less pricey options for tweens and teens out there, but my daughter loves this one. ” Bowe recommends the Vanilla and Vanilla Beige varieties of the lip balm.

Sephora Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine $24 Sephora Shop Now

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi drops

"Another hit among tweens are these Drunk Elephant B-goldi drops, they are designed to be mixed with your moisturizer and these have 5% niacinamide which is good for the skin barrier. This product can even help brighten dark spots leftover from acne."

Sephora Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Illuminating Drops with 5% Niacinamide $38 Sephora Shop Now

Bubble Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer

"Those drops are pretty expensive, so instead of mixing those with another pricey cream, a great compromise is to mix it with a moisturizer like this one from Bubble. This one is fragrance-free, essential oil-free and affordable."

Ulta Slam Dunk Hydrating Moisturizer $16 Ulta Shop Now

