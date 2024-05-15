Jane Fonda turned heads in a stunning red carpet look at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
The actress stepped out on the carpet wearing a black floral-embroidered jumpsuit from Elie Saab that she topped with a forte_forte animal print jacket.
To complete the ensemble, she accessorized with a diamond necklace and earrings, a sparkling diamond bracelet, silver shoes and a bold red lip, wearing her tousled wavy hair pinned up on one side.
Fonda took to the red carpet ahead of the Cannes 2024 opening ceremony and the screening of the festival's opening film, "The Second Act."
The French film, titled "Le Deuxième Acte" in France, stars Léa Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel, Raphaël Quenard and Manuel Guillot.
In addition to Fonda, stars such Meryl Streep, Heidi Klum, Lily Gladstone and more having been making big, bold style statements at the annual festival.
Gladstone, who sits on this year's nine-member Cannes jury, took to the red carpet at Tuesday's opening ceremony in a shimmering dark blue and black gown, accessorizing with drop earrings and keeping her hair down in in a soft, curled style.
Streep, meanwhile, donned a flowing white wrap gown for the occasion, pairing her dress with drop earrings and platform heels, while Klum wore a jaw-dropping high-low ballgown, finishing the ensemble with chandelier earrings and sparkling heels.