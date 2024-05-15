A new trailer for the highly anticipated "Wicked" movie has arrived.
The new look at the Jon M. Chu-directed film, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, was released Wednesday.
"Are people born wicked? Or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?" a voiceover says at the beginning of the trailer.
We then see the evolution of Elphaba and Glinda's relationship as classmates -- and roommates -- at Shiz University, where they're taught by Michelle Yeoh's Madame Morrible, all the way to them traveling to the Emerald City to meet the Wizard of Oz, played by Jeff Goldblum.
Extended snippets of some of the Broadway musical's most famous songs, "Popular" and "Defying Gravity," can also be heard.
The cast of the star-studded film also includes Ethan Slater as Boq and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, as well as Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James and Keala Settle.
A first look for the film debuted during Super Bowl LVIII in February.
"Wicked: Part One" will be released in theaters on Nov. 27. "Wicked: Part Two" will arrive one year later on Nov. 26, 2025.