It appears being part of the "Wicked" movies has changed Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for good.
In a new featurette titled "Wicked - Passion Project," released by Universal Pictures on Monday, May 13, the two stars and director Jon M. Chu reflect on making the upcoming films based on the beloved Broadway musical.
"I had the incredible privilege of seeing the original Broadway cast of 'Wicked' when I was 10, and I just felt an immediate bond," said Grande, who plays Glinda in the films.
Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the films, reflected on taking herself to see "Wicked" on her 25th birthday, saying she had "never heard anything or seen anything like it."
"I remember that it was, like, a rainy night and I felt really alive," she remembered. "I felt like I was floating on air."
The video also features behind-the-scenes audition footage, as well as the moment when Grande and Erivo were told they had gotten their respective parts, leading them both to instantly break out into tears.
Chu said Grande was "an Ari that I'd never seen before" when she auditioned. Of Erivo, he said she was "so raw and vulnerable" and that he couldn't get her out of his head.
Erivo, who we see quietly react to her casting, later says in the featurette, "It's been a really long journey here, and I'm really grateful for it. I never thought in my lifetime that I would get to be part of something like this."
Grande, upon getting the news, says, "Oh my god, thank you. I love her so much. I'm gonna take such good care of her. Thank you so much."
The video's description promises more "Wicked coming" soon. "The dream of a lifetime. #WickedMovie trailer Wednesday," it reads.