The first look at the highly anticipated "Wicked" movie is here.

The new look at director Jon M. Chu's "Wicked" was released Sunday during Super Bowl 58.

In it, fans got a look at Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

"Wicked: Part One" is based on the 2003 Broadway musical of the same name, whose original cast included Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively.

The musical was based on the 1995 novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire, which itself was based on L. Frank Baum's 1900 children's novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" and its subsequent 1939 movie adaptation.

Leading up to the first look, Grande and her castmates shared photos to mark the end of filming for the project. The "yes, and?" singer shared a silhouette of herself in costume as Glinda, and Erivo also shared a silhouette of herself in costume as Elphaba on a broomstick.

Universal Pictures

"Wicked: Part One" will be released in theaters on Nov. 27. "Wicked: Part Two" will arrive one year later on Nov. 26, 2025.