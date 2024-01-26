Ariana Grande has wrapped filming for the upcoming "Wicked" films.

The "Yes, And?" singer posted a tribute photo to Instagram on Thursday to commemorate the occasion featuring a lyric from "For Good," one of the memorable songs from the iconic Broadway musical.

"like a handprint on my heart," she captioned a photo of her silhouette in costume as Glinda.

Grande also responded to director Jon M. Chu's tribute, in which he said he'll "never forget" this year with her character, Galinda, and thanked Grande for "pouring your heart into Oz."

"i will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. or you. or my Cyn," she wrote, referencing her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the film. "permanently and preferably intertwined."

"there aren't words quite yet. but. thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance and kindness," Grande wrote to Chu. "i have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do. i love you so much."

Grande's co-star Jonathan Bailey, who plays Fiyero in the movie adaptation, shared a similar photo of himself to mark the end of filming.

"Danced on through," the "Bridgerton" actor wrote, referencing the song "Dancing Through Life," which his character sings in the musical.

"Wicked" is due out in theaters Nov. 27, with the film's second part hitting the big screen one year later on Nov. 26, 2025.