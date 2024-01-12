Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X have begun their eagerly anticipated new eras by releasing the first singles from their upcoming projects.

Grande's new single, titled "yes, and?" is her first solo music since her 2020 album, "Positions."

Over an upbeat dance groove, Ariana sings, "'Yes, and?' / Say that s--- with your chest and / Be your own f----- best friend / Say that s--- with your chest / Keep moving like 'what's next?' / 'Yes, and?'"

Ariana Grande appears in the music video for her new song, "yes, and?" Courtesy of Republic Records

The music video features Grande confronting her haters directly, bringing to life lyrics like, "Now I'm so done with caring what you think," and "Don't comment on my body, do not reply / Your business is yours and mine is mine."

As for Lil Nas X, he's already caused a ton of online buzz with his provocatively named single, "J CHRIST," and its artwork, which depicts him being crucified. He also joked that he's in his "Christian" era.

In the song, Lil Nas X says, "Back, back, back up out the gravesite / B---- I'm back like J Christ / I'm finna get the gays hyped / I'm finna take it yay high."

Lil Nas X appears in the music video for his new song, "J. Christ." Courtesy of Columbia Records

The "J CHRIST" music video, which Nas said in December that he wrote and directed himself, depicts the rapper dunking on the devil in a game of one-on-one basketball. He also recreates biblical scenes, such as Jesus on the cross, Moses parting the Red Sea and, finally, sailing Noah's ark off into the sunset, as the words "DAY ZERO A NEW BEGINNING" appear on the screen.

"The prophecy has been fulfilled," Lil Nas X wrote on Instagram following the song's release.