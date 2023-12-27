A new album from Ariana Grande may soon be on its way.

The "positions" singer shared a series of photos on Wednesday that included several images of her in the studio, as well as two videos hinting at an upcoming project.

In the last video shared in the series, Grande is seen wrapped in a blanket saying she's "so tired" after being asked about what's going on in her life right now and if it was almost "the last day of this album."

"I'm so tired!" she said. "But so happy and grateful, I also feel like I weigh 3,000 tons. Like the idea of moving is impossible."

Another video shows her mom, Joan Grande, dancing as the video is silent.

Other images include postcard-sized artwork, which features a close-up of someone's red lips.

Grande captioned the post, "See you next year."

Earlier this month, Grande teased a new project with photos from the studio. The singer and actress shared photos and videos of her hard at work. A week ago, she also shared a video of her from moments in the recording studio.