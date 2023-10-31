Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies are winning Halloween with their "Showgirls" homage.

The former "Victorious" co-stars and forever besties took to Instagram to channel Elizabeth Berkley and Gina Gershon's characters from director Paul Verhoeven's 1995 erotic thriller.

A series of photos shared by the pair show Grande and Gillies perfectly embodying Berkley's character Nomi and Gershon's character Cristal, respectively.

In one video, the two reenact an iconic scene from "Showgirls" in which the two characters connect about food -- be it brown rice and vegetables or dog chow.

Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande in stills from a video of them recreating a scene from "Showgirls." Elizabeth Gillies/Instagram

That scene is continued in another video, as the vibe completely changes when Cristal (Gillies) tries to say she and Nomi (Grande) are the same.

"You and me, we are exactly alike," Gillies says as Cristal, to which Grande, pretending to be Nomi, responds, "I'll never be like you."

Grande then playfully flicks a little champagne in Gillies' face.

Grande and Gillies, who first met in the 2008 Broadway musical "13" before they co-starred on "Victorious" for four seasons between 2010 and 2013, have been known to go all-out for Halloween.

Last year, the pals paid tribute to the 2000 mockumentary comedy "Best in Show."