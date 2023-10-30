If you're familiar with Halloween pop culture, you know Heidi Klum is the one celebrity to look out for during the season.
Over the years, the supermodel has gone the extra mile to make sure her Halloween costumes are ones to be remembered by her fans and the public.
From dressing up as a worm in 2022, to showing up as herself with an army of her clones in 2016, Klum is known to deliver some of the most iconic looks during the spooky holiday.
Teasing her upcoming 2023 Halloween celebration, Klum posted a nude photo of herself lying on a couch over the weekend, writing in the Instagram caption, "The Calm before the storm."
"3 days to #heidihalloween2023," she added. "My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME."
While she has yet to reveal her ensemble for this year's festivities, scroll below to see some of Klum's past Halloween looks over the years:
Klum transformed into a giant worm in 2022.
In 2018, Klum dressed up as the character Fiona from the film "Shrek."
Klum dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" in 2015.
Honoring Michael Jackson, Klum showed up as the singer from his "Thriller" music video in 2017.
Klum appeared as an elderly woman in 2013.
Klum and her ex-husband Seal dressed up as apes in 2011.
In 2016, Klum showed up as herself alongside an army of her clones.
2012 saw Klum dressing up as Cleopatra.
Klum chose an alien transformer for her Halloween look in 2010.