If you're familiar with Halloween pop culture, you know Heidi Klum is the one celebrity to look out for during the season.

Over the years, the supermodel has gone the extra mile to make sure her Halloween costumes are ones to be remembered by her fans and the public.

From dressing up as a worm in 2022, to showing up as herself with an army of her clones in 2016, Klum is known to deliver some of the most iconic looks during the spooky holiday.

Teasing her upcoming 2023 Halloween celebration, Klum posted a nude photo of herself lying on a couch over the weekend, writing in the Instagram caption, "The Calm before the storm."

"3 days to #heidihalloween2023," she added. "My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME."

While she has yet to reveal her ensemble for this year's festivities, scroll below to see some of Klum's past Halloween looks over the years:

Klum transformed into a giant worm in 2022.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on Oct. 31, 2022 in New York City. Gotham/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In 2018, Klum dressed up as the character Fiona from the film "Shrek."

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo on Oct. 31, 2018 in New York City. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Klum dressed up as Jessica Rabbit from "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" in 2015.

Heidi Klum attends her Halloween Party on Oct. 31, 2015 in New York City. Andrew Toth/WireImage via Getty Images

Honoring Michael Jackson, Klum showed up as the singer from his "Thriller" music video in 2017.

Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klum's 18th annual Halloween Party presented by Party City at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge on Oct. 31, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Klum appeared as an elderly woman in 2013.

Heidi Klum attends the 2013 Heidi Klum Halloween Party at Marquee on Oct. 31, 2013 in New York City. Andrew Toth/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Klum and her ex-husband Seal dressed up as apes in 2011.

Heidi Klum and Seal attend Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party at the PH-D Rooftop Lounge at Dream Downtown on Oct. 31, 2011 in New York City. Jemal Countess/Getty Images

In 2016, Klum showed up as herself alongside an army of her clones.

Heidi Klum (3rd L) reveals her costume during Heidi Klum's 17th Annual Halloween Party sponsored by SVEDKA Vodka at Vandal on Oct. 31, 2016 in New York City. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

2012 saw Klum dressing up as Cleopatra.

Heidi Klum gets fitted for her 13th annual Halloween party at finale sponsored by HobNob Wines, Svedka Vodka And Smartwater on Sept. 3, 2012 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Klum chose an alien transformer for her Halloween look in 2010.