The King's Trust Gala brought out a host of stars wearing extravagant looks in New York City.
It was a celebration Thursday night of King Charles III's long-running charity, The Prince's Trust, which is an expansion of its work in the United States.
The charity was founded in 1976 when then-Prince Charles used his severance pay from the Royal Navy to launch the nonprofit dedicated to helping unemployed young people in the United Kingdom get trained for jobs.
Now, the charity has expanded its education and employment initiatives into 25 countries.
To commemorate, everyone from actress Kate Beckinsale to model Ashley Graham were in attendance wearing some of their best looks for the red carpet.
Ahead, see what stars wore to the extraordinary affair.