Heidi Klum may have just won Halloween.
The model was hard to miss as she transformed into a giant worm on Monday night for her annual New York City Halloween party.
Klum was covered from head to toe with only her eyes and mouth showing.
@gma THE QUEEN OF HALLOWEEN HAS ARRIVED AND SHE'S BUSTING OUT THE WORM…LITERALLY 🪱 #heidiklum #heidihalloween2022 #heidihalloween #halloween #worm ♬ original sound - Good Morning America
"The inspiration was really like a worm," the "Making the Cut" host told "Good Morning America."
"Last year, I wanted to be a tree and a tree also was very hard to do," she added.
Klum was accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz who went as a fisherman with an exaggerated bloody eye.
Other attendees of Klum's annual Halloween party, held at Sake No Hana in New York City, included Klum's daughter Leni Klum, Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk, who is also a model, Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin, Questlove, and several other familiar faces.
@gma @heidi klum (yes, that's her) shares the inspo behind her EPIC #Halloween costume! 👀😂🪱 #HeidiKlum #HeidiKlumHalloween #Worm #Costume ♬ original sound - Good Morning America
"I'm just excited that we all can celebrate again, meet each other," said Klum. "The last two years because of the pandemic, we've kind of been restricted and not able to do big parties. So I'm glad that we all get to get together again and have fun together and see each other, see everyone's costumes -- that's what I'm always most excited about."
This isn't Klum's first time turning heads on Halloween. The model is famous for her intricate and over-the-top costumes, and in the past, she's shown up at her annual bash as everything from Jessica Rabbit to a werewolf from Michael Jackson's 1982 music video "Thriller."