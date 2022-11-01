Heidi Klum may have just won Halloween.

The model was hard to miss as she transformed into a giant worm on Monday night for her annual New York City Halloween party.

Klum was covered from head to toe with only her eyes and mouth showing.

"The inspiration was really like a worm," the "Making the Cut" host told "Good Morning America."

"Last year, I wanted to be a tree and a tree also was very hard to do," she added.

Klum was accompanied by her husband Tom Kaulitz who went as a fisherman with an exaggerated bloody eye.

Other attendees of Klum's annual Halloween party, held at Sake No Hana in New York City, included Klum's daughter Leni Klum, Elon Musk and his mother Maye Musk, who is also a model, Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin, Questlove, and several other familiar faces.

"I'm just excited that we all can celebrate again, meet each other," said Klum. "The last two years because of the pandemic, we've kind of been restricted and not able to do big parties. So I'm glad that we all get to get together again and have fun together and see each other, see everyone's costumes -- that's what I'm always most excited about."