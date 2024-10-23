Kylie Jenner is the cover star of Elle Magazine's November 2024 issue.
The reality star and businesswoman was photographed by Carin Backoff wearing a cropped football jersey-inspired top and bikini bottoms while posing on a bed with tufted, gold-trimmed headboard.
"A front-row fixture at the last few Paris couture weeks, Jenner has entered the fashion world herself with Khy, a line built to launch seasonal pieces at accessible price points," Elle captioned a photo revealing the November cover. "Her goal was 'to make high fashion more attainable,' she says."
Jenner is also seen in several other playful shots for the magazine. In one, she's seen wearing a soft pink checkered Loewe minidress and hot pink platform pumps while holding a pink teddy bear. In another, she's seen in a studded Stella McCartney bodysuit, her hair worn down in loose, tousled curls.
In the accompanying cover interview, Jenner opened up about everything from motherhood to her friendship status with former best friend Jordyn Woods.
The mother of two, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with rapper Travis Scott, spoke on the challenges of being a young mother and adjusting to changes in her body.
"I got pregnant when I was 19. Having a baby really young was more shocking, maybe, because I saw these changes happening to my body -- all these new stretch marks and things that I didn't have before," said Jenner.
Of her postpartum depression, she said, "I felt like I was on autopilot." She added that her mom friends and sisters help her through particularly tough times, noting that Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian had all modeled for her what working motherhood could look like.
She said Khloé Kardashian often babysits when Jenner is out of town.
On top of her deep feelings around motherhood, Jenner revealed her current friendship status with former BFF Jordyn Woods. In 2019, the two fell out after a kiss between NBA star Tristan Thompson and Woods made headlines. At the time, Thompson was still dating Khloé Kardashian, with whom he shares two children.
"I was heartbroken [when it happened]," she said. "We've always tried to talk through things, so it's never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance," said Jenner. "Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that."
She continued, "I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well."