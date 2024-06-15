Kylie Jenner shared a heartwarming moment with her son, Aire, in a video posted to her Instagram account on Friday.
The clip shows the reality star and entrepreneur singing the ABCs with the 2-year-old, who enthusiastically joined in.
"Aire was born a little late for rise and shine but he sure knows my beautiful ABCs," Jenner captioned the video, referring to her viral "rise and shine" moment from 2019.
In the video, Jenner and Aire are seated at a dining table in her home. Aire shouts, "Again!" prompting Jenner to start singing the alphabet.
Aire jumps in, singing the next parts of the alphabet with his mother. The duo ends the song with the lyrics "Sing with me!" to which Aire excitedly responds once more, "Again!"
Jenner can be seen smiling at her son's command.
Kris Jenner, Kylie's mother, commented on the video with a series of heart-eyed emojis: "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."
Aire, who was born in 2022, was originally named Wolf Jacques. Jenner later changed her son's name to Aire in 2023.
Jenner shares Aire and his older sister, 6-year-old Stormi, with rapper Travis Scott.