Kylie Jenner is saying hello to a new-ish hair hue.
The reality star and beauty mogul posted an up close and personal shot of her with teal-toned hair on Thursday. "Teal the end of time," she captioned the Instagram post.
Throughout the carousel of photos, she also shows off a white blouse and nude-toned lipstick and lip liner combo.
Since posting, Jenner's post has received over three million likes, with many fans calling out her past "King Kylie" era — referencing her expressive, ever-changing hair color years.
"OMG KING KYLIE IS THAT U?," one fan commented. Another chimed in, saying, "The king is back and better than ever."
Jenner's older sister, Khloe Kardashian, also joked, saying, "I'm not falling for this anymore."
On Friday, Jenner followed up with another post of herself wrapped in a white towel at a table with a cup of coffee still sporting her new color.
Kardashian also commented on the new post saying, "Ok soooooo is this real now?"
While Jenner has worn her hair dark for the past few years, over a decade ago, she was quite the hair chameleon, wearing everything from two-toned blues and neon greens to spicy reds, oranges, and even pink.