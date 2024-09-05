Kendall Jenner has a totally new look for Calvin Klein's latest campaign.
Photographed by Mert Alas, the model was spotted wearing a mashup of tailored looks on the brand's Instagram page including trousers, lace textures and wool coats.
One of the most surprising elements of her looks was her short haircut, which was very reminiscent of her mother Kris Jenner's signature hairstyle.
Kendall Jenner, who generally wears her hair longer, posted shots from the campaign, as well as a campaign video, on her own Instagram page Wednesday, garnering more than 1 million likes.
"Oh I love the hair," Kris Jenner wrote in the post's comment section.
Several other fans chimed in saying how much the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters resembled her mom.
"Omg you look SO MUCH like your mom with that cut," one person wrote.
Another chimed in, writing, "Short hair is so Kris."
Kendall Jenner's new head-turning portraits are a part of Calvin Klein's new installment for its Fall 2024 campaign.
"I've been a part of the Calvin Klein family for nearly a decade, but I still get so excited to work with the team for each campaign," she said in a press release. "This time around, I wore some of Calvin's most iconic pieces like the slip dress and overcoat, so I was able to tap into that classic sensuality that they are known for."
The latest lineup includes a fresh mix of everything from midi slip dresses and double-breasted blazers to the label's Calvin Klein Studio picks, which have been described by the company as an elevated expression of the brand's best essentials, crafted with premium materials, strong tailoring and fashion-forward silhouettes.