Rihanna is glowing in gold for Christian Dior's new J'Adore campaign.
The singer and beauty mogul was filmed at the Palace of Versailles in France for a new J'Adore campaign video by Steven Klein. In the video, she's seen walking through the gilded hallways wearing a dazzling gold dress designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri along with matching jewels and an elongated sheer cape as her 2016 song "Love on the Brain" plays in the background.
"Your dreams, make them real," she says at the end of the video, reciting the campaign's tagline.
The luxury brand shared in a statement that the latest campaign is inspired by the story of a "metamorphosis and a coronation, a fusional encounter between a pop idol and a legendary perfume."
"Among the golden hues of Versailles, she is a queen who resists all classification, the radiant incarnation of triumphant femininity," the fashion house stated while detailing the overall aesthetic of its latest film.
Rihanna was first announced as the new face of Dior's J'Adore perfume back in June, taking the reins from longtime J'Adore muse Charlize Theron.
"Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J'adore," the brand captioned a photo at the time, announcing the new partnership.
Dior's legendary J'Adore fragrance was released nearly 25 years ago in 1999. The beloved scent includes a mashup of pear, magnolia, musk and blackberry notes.