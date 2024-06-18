Rihanna is a music star, successful businesswoman ---- and of course, she's the new face of Dior's J'adore fragrance.
The luxury label announced the new partnership on Instagram Tuesday alongside a photo of the singer dressed in a black cap, dark shades, a textured jacket, and jewels.
"Parfums Christian Dior is truly delighted to welcome icon Rihanna, whose wide-ranging talents, remarkable beauty and universal appeal now embody the world of J’adore," the brand captioned the photo.
With over 57,000 likes in a matter of hours, the news was met with mixed thoughts. While some were excited about Rihanna's latest gig, others shared their contentment with previous J'adore ambassador actress Charlize Theron.
"Right choice, she's the best at everything she does," one person said. Another chimed in, saying, "Love her, but for me, the queen of J'adore will always be Charlize."
The company hasn't discussed Theron's current status with the fragrance, but it did share more about how the popular perfume aligns with Rihanna.
"J'adore has been present for women all over the world," Dior wrote in a post. It is the perfume of a powerful, liberated, and independent woman, which resonates with Rihanna's personal story, one she has made her own, wearing it as an emblem of audacity and seduction."
Dior's legendary J'Adore fragrance was released nearly 25 years ago in 1999. The beloved scent includes an alluring mix of pear, magnolia, musk and blackberry notes.
While some may be surprised, Rihanna's partnership with the brand also feels natural for many others who have noticed her consistent presence at Dior's fashion shows. She also worked with the brand in 2016 on an eyewear collection — making her the label's first Black celebrity ambassador.
The news of Rihanna's latest role with Dior comes on the heels of her launching her Fenty Hair line.